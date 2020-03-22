Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to post sales of $9.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.83 million and the highest is $12.52 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $11.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $45.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $77.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.39 million, with estimates ranging from $27.84 million to $112.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Zymeworks has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.