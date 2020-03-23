-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at $69,936,754.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087,305 shares of company stock worth $7,844,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 888,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $220.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.36. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

