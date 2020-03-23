-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at $69,936,754.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087,305 shares of company stock worth $7,844,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 888,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $220.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.36. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply