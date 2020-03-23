-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAC.

IMAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,295. IMAC has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

