-$0.04 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Sharps Compliance reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

SMED stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 106,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.34.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,517. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

