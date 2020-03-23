-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). Liquidity Services posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 20,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 33,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $137,846.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,500 shares of company stock worth $1,009,928 in the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 150,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,575. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

