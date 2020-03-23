$0.15 EPS Expected for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itau Unibanco’s earnings. Itau Unibanco posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itau Unibanco.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,577,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

