$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Repay posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Repay stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Repay by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 568,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

