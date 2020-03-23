$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Ship Finance International posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million.

SFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.50 on Monday. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

