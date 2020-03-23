-$0.22 EPS Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). XOMA posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 219,277 shares of company stock worth $3,849,291. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 845,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $15.71. 46,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $150.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. XOMA has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $28.85.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

