$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,255. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $353.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

