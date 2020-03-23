$0.25 EPS Expected for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.83%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

