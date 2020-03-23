-$0.27 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.37). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $31,719,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $11.83 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

