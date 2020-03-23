$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

CARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

