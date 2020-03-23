-$0.35 EPS Expected for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.41). Unum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 341,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMRX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. 304,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,851. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

