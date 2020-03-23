-$0.51 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.55). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. 586,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,628. The firm has a market cap of $565.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.16. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

