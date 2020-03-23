$0.62 EPS Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Cantel Medical from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $24.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.86. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

