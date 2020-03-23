-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $645.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,302. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

