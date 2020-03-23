$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,860%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 125,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,515. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 416.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.