0x Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.82 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. 0x has a market cap of $96.14 million and $18.82 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, CoinTiger and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.02667655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00189509 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Cobinhood, BitBay, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, DDEX, OTCBTC, Bilaxy, Koinex, C2CX, Huobi, BitMart, Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC, Fatbtc, Zebpay, OKEx, FCoin, Crex24, Binance, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Liqui, Iquant, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ethfinex, Coinone, Poloniex, Radar Relay, CoinTiger and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

