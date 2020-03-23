0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.0940

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $539,160.14 and $611,559.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.01 or 0.04118712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00066804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013167 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003633 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.