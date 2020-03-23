$1.40 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

