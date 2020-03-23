-$1.41 EPS Expected for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the lowest is ($1.44). Tricida reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($4.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCDA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $95,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,005.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $674,995 over the last three months. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $20.18 on Monday. Tricida has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

