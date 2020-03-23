$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.