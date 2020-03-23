$100.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $100.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $80.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $438.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.97 million to $439.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $541.84 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $558.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 537.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

