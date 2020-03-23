104,285 Shares in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gardner Denver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 40.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,167,000 after buying an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of GDI remained flat at $$32.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

