104,450 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IPE stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.21. 817,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

