108,905 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.