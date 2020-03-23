1,126 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. 3,398,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,957. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,377.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,322.92. The firm has a market cap of $709.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

