$119.21 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post sales of $119.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.52 million to $126.37 million. Coherus Biosciences posted sales of $37.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $467.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.01 million to $475.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $482.42 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $566.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $908.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 1,623,851 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,897,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after buying an additional 702,638 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after buying an additional 425,484 shares during the period.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

