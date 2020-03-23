121,487 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,767,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,593,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.69. 12,825,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,630. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

