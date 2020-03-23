1,300,000 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Bought by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700,000. Relmada Therapeutics accounts for about 6.1% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 8.86% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,310,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,919,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,380. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

