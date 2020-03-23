1,307,082 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,307,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,567,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Craft Brew Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BREW. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,738. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

