$132.29 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce $132.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $82.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $565.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $570.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $680.97 million, with estimates ranging from $672.40 million to $693.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. Inphi has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

