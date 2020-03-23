135,903 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000. D. R. Horton accounts for about 1.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,375,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.