1,500,000 Shares in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Purchased by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. PDL BioPharma comprises 0.4% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned 1.31% of PDL BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 769,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDLI. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PDLI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. 1,400,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $312.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.