15,082 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,082 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.90. 296,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,182. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

