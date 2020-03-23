$151.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce sales of $151.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $870.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $964.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $359,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,078 shares of company stock worth $1,561,689. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.