15,799 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

XOM traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,205,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,957,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

