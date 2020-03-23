15,960 Shares in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,793 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 142,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $54.72. 51,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,677. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.