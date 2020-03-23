$161.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report $161.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.40 million and the lowest is $158.60 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $150.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $653.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $665.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $663.43 million, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $682.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 175,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

