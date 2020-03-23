$163.79 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $163.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.40 million and the lowest is $162.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $139.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $680.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.50 million to $709.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700.54 million, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $740.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.