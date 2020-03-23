166,925 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,000. Qorvo comprises 2.9% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Qorvo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $69.36. 1,655,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,992. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

