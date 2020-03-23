$168.00 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report $168.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.17 million and the highest is $168.82 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $179.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $709.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.15 million to $711.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $721.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RECN. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

