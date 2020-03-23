16,847 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 66,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 31,642.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 53,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. 932,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,332. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

