170,895 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.