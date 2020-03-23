1,843,814 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Purchased by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,843,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,962,000. AnaptysBio accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.80% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 481,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. AnaptysBio Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

