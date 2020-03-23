188,746 Shares in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. StoneCo comprises 1.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 192,178.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,746 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,809,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,140,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

