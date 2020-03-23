$197.06 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to announce $197.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.18 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $208.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $827.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $858.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $640.45 million to $968.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.99. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

