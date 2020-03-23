19,715 Shares in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after purchasing an additional 176,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,079,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

CSL traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $102.30. 34,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $152.63. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.