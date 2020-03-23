19,880 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,716,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,922,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,970,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $8,468,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $49.66. 566,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

